King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip 

King Charles III recently visited Lancaster Castle for the first time after ascending the throne without his life partner, Queen Camilla.
The 76-year-old monarch arrived in Lancashire on Monday, June 9th, to fulfill his Duke of Lancashire responsibilities, which he had gained years ago.
During his key royal engagement, His Majesty was invited to a special reception in honor of his return to the Duchy of Lancashire, where he met guests, including representatives of charities, a hospice, and the Lancaster Literature Festival, as well as a 101-year-old war veteran Richard Brock.
Upon meeting with the veteran, who served in the D-Day landings, the King advised him to keep drinking the whiskey.
In response, Richard stated, "He just told me I was amazing for my age."
Charles visited the Butlers' Farmhouse Cheeses Heritage & Handmade, where he met the manager of the company, Gillian Hale.
In a heartfelt conversation with the company’s workers, the father-of-two candidly revealed that he is fond of sheep’s cheese on a digestive biscuit.
"We’re going to send some to him later in a goody bag. He was so gracious," Gillian Hale said afterward to the King.
King Charles III receives warm welcome at Lancaster Castle:
King Charles III received a warm welcome on his arrival at the historic Lancaster Castle, where he participated in the traditional key ceremony.
What is key exchanging ceremony?
Exchanging of the keys is a short traditional ceremony that dates back to 1851 when these keys were initially presented to Queen Victoria.