Royal

King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip

The 76-year-old monarch made surprise visit to the Lancaster Castle earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip
King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip 

King Charles III recently visited Lancaster Castle for the first time after ascending the throne without his life partner, Queen Camilla.

The 76-year-old monarch arrived in Lancashire on Monday, June 9th, to fulfill his Duke of Lancashire responsibilities, which he had gained years ago.

During his key royal engagement, His Majesty was invited to a special reception in honor of his return to the Duchy of Lancashire, where he met guests, including representatives of charities, a hospice, and the Lancaster Literature Festival, as well as a 101-year-old war veteran Richard Brock.

Upon meeting with the veteran, who served in the D-Day landings, the King advised him to keep drinking the whiskey.

In response, Richard stated, "He just told me I was amazing for my age."

Charles visited the Butlers' Farmhouse Cheeses Heritage & Handmade, where he met the manager of the company, Gillian Hale.

In a heartfelt conversation with the company’s workers, the father-of-two candidly revealed that he is fond of sheep’s cheese on a digestive biscuit.

"We’re going to send some to him later in a goody bag. He was so gracious," Gillian Hale said afterward to the King.

King Charles III receives warm welcome at Lancaster Castle: 

King Charles III received a warm welcome on his arrival at the historic Lancaster Castle, where he participated in the traditional key ceremony. 

What is key exchanging ceremony? 

Exchanging of the keys is a short traditional ceremony that dates back to 1851 when these keys were initially presented to Queen Victoria. 

King Carl Gustaf awards prestigious medals during special ceremony
King Carl Gustaf awards prestigious medals during special ceremony
Swedish Royal Family shares details about the key ceremony presided by King Carl Gustaf
Swedish Royals ring in Princess Madeleine’s 43rd birthday with new portrait
Swedish Royals ring in Princess Madeleine’s 43rd birthday with new portrait
The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, Princess Madeleine, celebrates her 43rd birthday today
Queen Rania intimately hugs King Abdullah on 32nd wedding anniversary: ‘my home’
Queen Rania intimately hugs King Abdullah on 32nd wedding anniversary: ‘my home’
Jordan’s Queen Rania pens a heartfelt note for King Abdullah II on their 32nd wedding anniversary
Prince William to restore Beatrice, Eugenie's royal duties after taking throne
Prince William to restore Beatrice, Eugenie's royal duties after taking throne
The Prince of Wales is currently first in line to the British throne, set to succeed his father, King Charles III
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s forced to add divorce clause in $153m deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s forced to add divorce clause in $153m deal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't want to 'sign any deal that has a divorce clause in it'
King Charles' hilarious advice to D-Day veteran leaves everyone delighted
King Charles' hilarious advice to D-Day veteran leaves everyone delighted
King Charles III reunites with 101-year-old D-Day veteran after a year
Prince William, Kate to attend esteemed royal ceremony at Windsor Castle?
Prince William, Kate to attend esteemed royal ceremony at Windsor Castle?
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the upcoming royal event
Royal Family gives update on King Charles’ outing amid cancer treatment
Royal Family gives update on King Charles’ outing amid cancer treatment
King Charles performs major royal engagement despite ongoing cancer treatment
King Charles inaugurates Whitewell Woodland Garden during Lancashire tour
King Charles inaugurates Whitewell Woodland Garden during Lancashire tour
The 76-year-old monarch made surprise visit to the Lancashire Castle earlier this week
Prince William rubs shoulder with Prince Albert of Monaco for World Oceans Day
Prince William rubs shoulder with Prince Albert of Monaco for World Oceans Day
The Prince of Wales attended esteemed royal event organized by Prince Albert of Monaco on World Ocean Day
King Charles takes part in traditional ceremony during royal Lancashire tour
King Charles takes part in traditional ceremony during royal Lancashire tour
His Majesty arrived in Lancaster Castle earlier this week for key royal engagement
King Charles visits Lancaster Castle in first post-coronation appearance
King Charles visits Lancaster Castle in first post-coronation appearance
The 76-year-old made surprise visit to Lancashire Castle earlier this week