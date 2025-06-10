Royal

Swedish Royals ring in Princess Madeleine’s 43rd birthday with new portrait

The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, Princess Madeleine, celebrates her 43rd birthday today

  • by Web Desk
  • |
It’s time for a stunning new royal portrait reveal as Princess Madeleine turns 43!

On the official Instagram handle of the Swedish Royal Family on Tuesday, June 10, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia rang in the special day of their beloved second daughter and youngest child, Madeleine, by sharing an exclusive portrait of the Princess.

“Today, H.K.H. Princess Madeleine turns 43! The princess celebrates her birthday privately with her family,” the post’s caption stated.

The stunning portrait featured the gorgeous Princess in a stylish greenish white suit that included a V-neck buttoned shirt layered with a matching coat featuring two pockets on each side.

For the photo, the Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland wore minimal makeup and accentuated her look by wearing small hoop earring and a delicate necklace.

She styled her lustrous, caramel brown hair into large, voluminous curls and parted them on the side.

Royal fans wish Princess Madeleine on her 43rd birthday:

To celebrate Princess Madeleine’s 43rd birthday, several royal fans penned delightul comments and heartwarming wishes under the post.

“Happy birthday, Your Royal Highness! Best regards from Ukraine, from Gammalsvenskby!” wished one.

Another wrote, “Our beloved, beloved, beautiful Princess Madeleine! God's blessings upon your precious heart and your entire family!”

A third expressed, “Heartfelt congratulations and wishing Princess Madeleine a nice day with her family!”

Who is Princess Madeleine?

Princess Madeleine, born on June 10, 1982, is a member of the Royal Family of Sweden and the second daughter and youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

She holds the title of Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, and is currently ninth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.

