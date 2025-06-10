Royal

UK's Prince William and Sweden's Princess Victoria team up for vital cause

The British Crown Prince, William, and Swedish Crown Princess, Victoria, make joint appearance at key event

  by Web Desk
  • |
UK’s Prince William and Sweden’s Princess Victoria team up for vital cause
UK’s Prince William and Sweden’s Princess Victoria team up for vital cause

The UK and Swedish Royals have joined forces for a significant cause!

Over the weekend, Britain’s Prince William and Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria made a joint appearance as they attended the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco.

The esteemed event aims to promote sustainable ocean management by bringing together expertsm, policymakers, investors, and innovators in order to encourage collaboration, highlight latest development, mobilize funding, and advancement in ocean protection.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Swedish Royal Family shared a three-slide post featuring Victoria with Prince William as they sat together at the event.

“These days, the Crown Princess is visiting the UN Ocean Conference in Nice. Ahead of the start of the UN Conference, the Crown Princess attended the ‘Blue Economy and Finance Forum’ in Monaco on Sunday, together with the Crown Prince of Norway and the Prince of Wales, among others. The international meeting was arranged by the Prince of Monaco,” they shared in the caption.

The Royals went on to share, “During the meeting, international leaders discussed, among other things, global solutions to issues concerning financing the “blue economy”, protection of marine areas and more.”

Prince William delivers powerful speech on World Oceans Day in Monaco:

During the high-profile event in Monaco, Prince William delivered a powerful speech in which he discussed environmental issues as he marked the 2025 World Oceans Day.

"We come together today united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety. For many of us, it is a place where some of our happiest memories are made. Where we have explored the wonders of the natural world… and we have all relied on its great abundance for our food and livelihoods,” he stated.

At the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, the Prince of Wales also met with Monaco’s Prince Abert, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

