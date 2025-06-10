Royal

Prince William to restore Beatrice, Eugenie's royal duties after taking throne

The Prince of Wales is currently first in line to the British throne, set to succeed his father, King Charles III

Prince William set to reinstate his beloved cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s royal duties after taking over the British monarchy.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, have been connected to the British Royal Family through their tireless efforts in charity and appearances at Buckingham Palace events.

In a conversation with New Day Magazine, a royal commentator, Ingrid Stewart, claimed that the Prince of Wales would grant prominent royal roles to the Princesses of York after ascending to the throne.

"They're valuable assets and I'm certain they'll get involved with royal duties when William becomes King. I'm sure they would like to do more, and they're waiting in the wings to be asked," Stewart added.

Another insider revealed that the future King began recognizing Beatrice and Eugenie’s potential through their heartfelt contributions to boosting the monarchy.

"From what I'm hearing, Prince William is starting to see the value of his cousins and what, in the long term, they could give," the source noted.

What is the similarity between Prince William and late Queen Elizabeth II? 

The tipster further stated that William had complete faith in his cousins, similarly, the late Queen Elizabeth II used to rely on support from her cousins throughout her reign, including the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester. 

For those unaware, after King Charles III, Prince William is the next in line to ascend the British throne.  

