Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break

The Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse

Kate Middleton once again showcased her signature blend of elegance and professionalism as she made a surprise visit today.

On June 10, the Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse.

It's a Victoria and Albert Museum branch offering public access to more than 500,000 objects in fashion, film, visual art, design, and performance.

During her visit she toured the East Storehouse behind the scenes, noticing the process of the museum's vast archives being collected, conserved and displayed.

The Future Queen of Britain has been patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum since 2018 as she graduated in Art History at St. Andrews University — where she famously met Prince William

Speaking to Tim Reeve, deputy director at the V&A, she said, "What a fantastic idea. What an opportunity for everyone to see these historic pieces in first person."

Kate added, "It's so eclectic. And all parts of the process of displaying and curating."

For the outing, Kate Middleton was dressed to the nines in a chic navy pantsuit paired with matching heels.

Princess Kate solo visit:

Princess Kate made her first public royal engagement since returning from a half-term break with her three children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7.

Her outing also came days after she hosted a meeting at Windsor Castle with staff from her early childhood foundation.

