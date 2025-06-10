King Carl Gustaf awards prestigious medals during special ceremony

King Carl Gustaf has awarded esteemed medals during a special ceremony.
His Majesty awarded “Litteris et artibus” medals to Kjell Bergqvist, Rebecka Hemse, Arja Saionmaa and Jan Lundgren on Monday, June 9, 2025.
The “Litteris et artibus” medal was instituted in 1853 by Crown Prince Karl (XV). The medal’s Latin name translates to “for science and art” and the award is awarded for outstanding artistic contributions primarily in music, scenic performance and literature.
A day after the ceremony, the Royal Family posted pictures from the event on Instagarm and shared details.
The caption read, “Congratulations to Kjell Bergqvist, Rebecka Hemse, Arja Saionmaa and Jan Lundgren who yesterday received the “Litteris et artibus” from the King’s hand. On the obverse (front) of the medal is the King’s bust and on the reverse (back) is the inscription Litteris et artibus surrounded by an open laurel wreath.”
It continued, “In addition to Litteris et artibus, HM the King’s medal was also awarded at yesterday’s ceremony. Find information about all medal recipients at kungahuset.se.”
King Carl Gustaf’s daughter Princess Madeleine turns 43:
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s daughter Princess Madeleine celebrated her 43rd birthday on Tuesday, June 10.
The Swedish Royal Family also released an official portrait of the Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland to mark her milestone birthday.