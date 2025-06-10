Royal

Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns

Queen of Jordan skipped the trip to Spain while her husband King Abdullah II visit alone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Rania of Jordan's absence from her husband King Abdullah II's recent working visit to Spain has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows.

The Queen of Jordan skipped the trip to Spain along with her husband ignited the discussion as the royal is known to share a good rapport with Queen Letizia of Spain.

As per a report of Spanish news website Catalunya Diari, Queen Rania has an “excellent personal relationship” with Queen Letizia.

Previously, they both have participated in several cultural and philanthropic activities together.

Queen Rania health issue:

Notably, Queen Rania’s absence created a ripple of doubt as the Queen of Jordan had also skipped Jordan’s official Independence Day celebrations on May 25, due to her health issues.

In 26 years, It was her first time when she was absent from Jordan’s National Day celebrations.

Queen Rania shared the Instagram post saying, “Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan! I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain - with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company.”

Queen Rania's absence from Spain sparked rumours about ill health but The Royal Hashemite Court has not released any statement on her health yet.

Queen Rania, King Abdullah anniversary:

The Queen of Jordan is celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary with King Abdullah on June 10, 2025.

To celebrate the occasion she shared an intimate snap with the Jordanian Monarch featuring the Royal Couple hugging each other.

