Prince Harry drops surprise announcement about his next visit to UK

Shortly after cherishing the achievements of The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Prince Harry made a delightful announcement.
The Duke of Sussex's Invictus foundation has finally unveiled the schedule of the mega sporting event 2027, which will be hosted in Harry's home country, UK.
Alongside the official video released on Invictus Games Instagram page on Tuesday, the schedule for the sporting event was shared.
"The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 are locked in and we couldn’t be more excited to share the dates with you!" the caption read.
"10th–17th July 2027 Opening Ceremony: 10th July, Closing Ceremony: 17th July," it disclosed.
The description continued, "This will be a Games to remember with 23 incredible sports, including brand new additions like e-sport, pickleball, and laser run bringing fresh energy to the Invictus spirit!"
"Birmingham will be buzzing as we welcome competitors, families, and fans from across the globe for a powerful celebration of recovery and community," it added.
This update is no less than a surprise for the fans of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which the duke founded in 2014.