Royal

Prince Harry drops surprise announcement about his next visit to UK

The Duke of Sussex shares exciting update on The Invictus Games 2027 in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |



Shortly after cherishing the achievements of The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Prince Harry made a delightful announcement.

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus foundation has finally unveiled the schedule of the mega sporting event 2027, which will be hosted in Harry's home country, UK.

Alongside the official video released on Invictus Games Instagram page on Tuesday, the schedule for the sporting event was shared.

"The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 are locked in and we couldn’t be more excited to share the dates with you!" the caption read.

"10th–17th July 2027 Opening Ceremony: 10th July, Closing Ceremony: 17th July," it disclosed.

The description continued, "This will be a Games to remember with 23 incredible sports, including brand new additions like e-sport, pickleball, and laser run bringing fresh energy to the Invictus spirit!"

"Birmingham will be buzzing as we welcome competitors, families, and fans from across the globe for a powerful celebration of recovery and community," it added.

This update is no less than a surprise for the fans of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which the duke founded in 2014.

Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break
Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break
The Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse
Inside Kate Middleton’s style evolution: 10 iconic fashion moments
Inside Kate Middleton’s style evolution: 10 iconic fashion moments
Take a look at seven of Princess Kate's most iconic style moments
Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns
Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns
Queen of Jordan skipped the trip to Spain while her husband King Abdullah II visit alone
UK’s Prince William and Sweden’s Princess Victoria team up for vital cause
UK’s Prince William and Sweden’s Princess Victoria team up for vital cause
The British Crown Prince, William, and Swedish Crown Princess, Victoria, make joint appearance at key event
Princess Anne set for equestrian comeback year after shocking concussion
Princess Anne set for equestrian comeback year after shocking concussion
The Princess Royal, Anne, suffered minor injuries and a concussion that led to a five-night hospital stay last year
Prince Harry extends gratitude in heartfelt statement after Invictus Games report
Prince Harry extends gratitude in heartfelt statement after Invictus Games report
The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 final report has been released with surprising revelations
King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip
King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip
The 76-year-old monarch made surprise visit to the Lancaster Castle earlier this week
King Carl Gustaf awards prestigious medals during special ceremony
King Carl Gustaf awards prestigious medals during special ceremony
Swedish Royal Family shares details about the key ceremony presided by King Carl Gustaf
Swedish Royals ring in Princess Madeleine’s 43rd birthday with new portrait
Swedish Royals ring in Princess Madeleine’s 43rd birthday with new portrait
The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, Princess Madeleine, celebrates her 43rd birthday today
Queen Rania intimately hugs King Abdullah on 32nd wedding anniversary: ‘my home’
Queen Rania intimately hugs King Abdullah on 32nd wedding anniversary: ‘my home’
Jordan’s Queen Rania pens a heartfelt note for King Abdullah II on their 32nd wedding anniversary
Prince William to restore Beatrice, Eugenie's royal duties after taking throne
Prince William to restore Beatrice, Eugenie's royal duties after taking throne
The Prince of Wales is currently first in line to the British throne, set to succeed his father, King Charles III
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s forced to add divorce clause in $153m deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s forced to add divorce clause in $153m deal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't want to 'sign any deal that has a divorce clause in it'