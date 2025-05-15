Scarlett Johansson calls out Oscars for overlooking 'Endgame', reflects on Marvel days

Scarlett Johansson is speaking out about the Oscars' failure to recognize Avengers: Endgame for Best Picture, calling the snub “disappointing” while sharing that she misses her Marvel co-stars.
While conversing with Vanity Fair about her directorial debut Eleanor the Great and her acting role in Jurassic World Rebirth, the Oscar nominee expressed her shock over Avengers: Endgame overlooked in key categories such as Best Picture.
“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Johansson asked about Marvel’s 2019 record-breaker, which received only one nomination for visual effects.
She went on to say, “It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film — and also, it’s one of the most successful films of all time.”
Sharing that she missed her co-stars, the Under The Skin star said, “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play.”
She mentioned, “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans, too — it’s important for them.”
Scarlett Johansson in 'Avengers: Endgame'
To note, Johansson has significant affiliation with Endgame, as it featured the death of Black Widow — a role she’d played since 2010’s Iron Man 2.
Following that she made her comeback in the prequel Black Widow during the pandemic and continues to insist she won’t return to the Marvel universe.