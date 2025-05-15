Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian had an eventful wedding with the musician Travis Barker, which included three separate ceremonies.
On Thursday, May 15, the mom-of-four marked the third anniversary of her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding with some throwback clicks.
Posting a carousel of snaps from her 2022's legal ceremony, Kourtney followed Throwback Thursday trend as she paired the clicks with a witty caption, noting, "Courthouse bride."
For their special day, the Poosh founder donned a white mini dress with some heart detailing at front and finger less gloves.
To give herself the true bride experience, she paired the fit with a proper veil.
In their wedding special show, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which aired on Hulu in April 2023, the couple revealed their choice to hold a small ceremony in Santa Barbara was due to their families.
Explaining the decision, Kourtney shared that her grandma and Travis's dad were unable to travel to their Italy nuptial which took place in Portofino on May 22, 2022.
In order to include the whole family in their special day, they choose to held a private ceremony for those who could not travel out of the US.
Their Italy ceremony was a headline making event which was attended by their six children; Kourtney's son Mason, 14, and Reign, 9 and daughter Penelope, 11 and Travis's son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25.