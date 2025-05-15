King Frederik to mark historic royal tradition after wedding anniversary

Royal

Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary apart

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
King Frederik is set to celebrate a historic royal tradition after marking his 21st wedding anniversary.

The Danish King will launch the buck hunt on Bornholm, an activity to hunt deers, on Friday as a part of the royal tradition.

As per the Palace announcement, “For more than 100 years, there has been a tradition of kings and royals participating in the first buck hunt of the year in Almindingen on Bornholm. The so-called buck premiere is launched every year on May 16 and thus marks the start of the hunting season.”

Back in 1913, Christian X participated in the buck hunt in Almindingen for the first time. He later introduced his son Frederik IX to the buck hunt on Bornholm.

The official statement further read, “Frederik IX himself became a frequent guest on the island when the season was to be launched, and the tradition was continued by Prince Henrik. The Prince also introduced his son, the then Crown Prince Frederik, to the Bornholm buck hunt.”

While concluding the announcement, the Palace noted, “The royal ship Dannebrog has often been the setting for the journey to Bornholm, and Dannebrog has also served as a residence in connection with the hunt. When the King arrives on Bornholm on Thursday, it will also be on board the Dannebrog.”

Queen Mary, King Frederik celebrate 21st anniversary apart:

Due to prior commitments and royal duties, Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrated their milestone anniversary apart.

The romantic couple got married on May 14 in 2004, in Copenhagen Cathedral.

