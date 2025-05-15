Entertainment

Wednesday gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release

'Wednesday' season two part one is set to release in August 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • May 15, 2025
Wednesday has given a spooky “warning” to fans ahead of season two release.

On May 14, Netflix dropped a spine-chilling video of the Adam family on Instagarm.

In the shared clip, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) can be seen standing next to Morticia (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) along with Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Grandmama Hester Frump (new cast addition Joanna Lumley), Lurch (Joonas Suotamo), Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).


The caption of the post read, “This isn’t a first look, it is a warning."

Wednesday season two is set to release in two parts. Part one of the horror series will release on August 6th.

Meanwhile, part two is slated to air on September 3–only on Netflix.

The upcoming series will also star Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's new principal and renowned singer Lady Gaga in a currently undisclosed role.

Fans reaction to ‘Wednesday’ season 2 spooky video:

A fan commented, “Following this generation’s Addams Family with Tim Burton’s direction feels like a dream my younger self—who fell in love with the movies and Charles Addams’ comics, never imagined coming true. I feel like part of the family again.”

Another wrote, “Wednesday side eyes are so deadly. She finally is with her family and spending time with them.”

