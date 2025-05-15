Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season

Cristiano Ronaldo landed in hot waters after another season with Al Nassr ended without a trophy.
According to GOAL, the Portuguese football legend joined the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr in the 2023 winter following a disagreement with his Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner's inclusion in the team gave fans a lot of hope that he would get closer to his rival Lionel Messi in terms of trophies won, but that has not happened yet, as he failed to win a single title with the club.
Trophyless season sparks fan fury
After Al Nassr ended their AFC Champions League bid with a semifinal loss to Japanese club Kawasaki, and hopes for the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League championship also ended, fans asked the 40-year-old to leave the club.
Replying to CR7's post on X, an Al-Nassr fan said, "We do not want you in the next game."
While a second fumed, "Go away, please. AlNassr doesn't want you."
"You've achieved a lot in your history, yes, we know that. You have a history, yes, we know that, but you haven't done anything so far, and we know you won't offer us anything in the future, so please leave the club and go to Portugal, which you've always dreamed of. You'll enjoy it there," the third one expressed.
And a fourth wrote, "Bro, you’re holding Al Nassr back, please retire, thank you."
Notably, Ronaldo’s future with Al Nassr is also uncertain, as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has reportedly put the contract talks on hold and is thinking about leaving the club.