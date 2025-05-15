Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier 

Angelina Jolie knows how to keep it simple yet classy!
The 49-year-old American actress and filmmaker made a low-key appearance in New York City as she stepped out to visit her Atelier on Wednesday night, May 14, reported Daily Mail.
For the outing, the Maleficent starlet rocked a classy black look, featuring a stylish sheer black dress layered with a matching satin robe coat, which left her toned leg visible.
To complement the gorgeous ensemble, Jolie wore a pair of chic brown sunglasses and black stilettos, letting her blonde hair flow freely over her shoulders.
However, what truly added charm to the actress’s look was her radiant smile.
Angelina Jolie’s Atelier:
American actress Angelina Jolie launched her fashion collective and creative space named Atelier Jolie in 2023 in Manhattan’s NoHo district.
As per Daily Mail, the boutique’s “6,600 sq ft space boasts an inviting café and an art gallery and hosts classes on how to be creative with clothing.
In the store, there is also a dedicated space for clothing from sustainable brands from all around the world.
It also includes Atelier Jolie’s own collection, art, and a café run by refugees called Eat Offbeat.
Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film:
Besides her business venture, Angelina Jolie has also been working on her upcoming French drama film, Couture, which is penned and directed by Alice Winocour.
The movie, which is currently in its post-production phase, stars Jolie, Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier.