Entertainment

Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

The ‘Maleficent’ starlet stepped out in a beautiful sheer black ensemble in New York City

Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier 

Angelina Jolie knows how to keep it simple yet classy!

The 49-year-old American actress and filmmaker made a low-key appearance in New York City as she stepped out to visit her Atelier on Wednesday night, May 14, reported Daily Mail.

For the outing, the Maleficent starlet rocked a classy black look, featuring a stylish sheer black dress layered with a matching satin robe coat, which left her toned leg visible.

To complement the gorgeous ensemble, Jolie wore a pair of chic brown sunglasses and black stilettos, letting her blonde hair flow freely over her shoulders.

However, what truly added charm to the actress’s look was her radiant smile.

P.C. GC Images
P.C. GC Images

Angelina Jolie’s Atelier:

American actress Angelina Jolie launched her fashion collective and creative space named Atelier Jolie in 2023 in Manhattan’s NoHo district.

As per Daily Mail, the boutique’s “6,600 sq ft space boasts an inviting café and an art gallery and hosts classes on how to be creative with clothing.

In the store, there is also a dedicated space for clothing from sustainable brands from all around the world.

It also includes Atelier Jolie’s own collection, art, and a café run by refugees called Eat Offbeat.

Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film:

Besides her business venture, Angelina Jolie has also been working on her upcoming French drama film, Couture, which is penned and directed by Alice Winocour.

The movie, which is currently in its post-production phase, stars Jolie, Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier.

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance

Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows

Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
'Wednesday' gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release
'Wednesday' gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release
Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark engagement speculation after telling clue
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark engagement speculation after telling clue
Billie Eilish addresses ‘fake’ viral Met Gala photos in video message
Billie Eilish addresses ‘fake’ viral Met Gala photos in video message
Jenna Ortega calls herself 'luckiest woman' amid 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' promotions
Jenna Ortega calls herself 'luckiest woman' amid 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' promotions
Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex
Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies