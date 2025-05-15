Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer 

Rapper Chris Brown has been arrested at a five-star hotel in the UK early this morning.
Two years ago, the 36-year-old American musician allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at a nightclub in London.
Metropolitan Police detectives detained the Brown at The Lowry in Manchester on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
According to The Sun, the rapper was taken into custody just few hours after arriving at Manchester Airport on a private jet.
Bottle attack incident
The incident happened in February 2023 where Brown allegedly injured music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm,” the Met told MailOnline.
They further shared. “He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”
Chris Brown was planning to jet off around the world for his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, a celebration of his 20 year career.