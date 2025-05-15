Sports

Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win

These three players played a key role in helping Liverpool win the league tittle for the 20th time in the club's history

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win

Eight players have been selected as finalists for the Premier League's Player of the season.

Among them, three key Liverpool players, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Ryan Gravenberch secured a spot in the race for the prestigious award.

These three players played a key role in helping Liverpool win the league tittle for the 20th time in the club's history.

Van Dijk, Gravenberch and Salah shine in the Premier League:

Gravenberch has overcome a tough first season and successfully claimed the No.6 midfield role.

Meanwhile, van Dijik has been outstanding in defence and made history by becoming the first Dutch captain to win the Premier League.

Salah, on the other hand has made the most goal contribution in the league this season, including 28 goals.

Other teams in Premier League Player of the season race:

Nottingham Forest is the only club with more than one player nominate, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood both included.

Wood is having his best Premier League season, scoring 20 goals in 34 matches.

Other players nominated are Alexander Isak from Newcastle, who has scored 23 goals and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, who has 18 goals and 7 assists.

Arsenal’s midfielder Declan Rice is also included in the list of nominees.

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam

Queen Máxima inaugurates cutting-edge cancer research centre in Amsterdam
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance

Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows

Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier

Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement
PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement