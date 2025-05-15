Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win

Eight players have been selected as finalists for the Premier League's Player of the season.
Among them, three key Liverpool players, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Ryan Gravenberch secured a spot in the race for the prestigious award.
These three players played a key role in helping Liverpool win the league tittle for the 20th time in the club's history.
Van Dijk, Gravenberch and Salah shine in the Premier League:
Gravenberch has overcome a tough first season and successfully claimed the No.6 midfield role.
Meanwhile, van Dijik has been outstanding in defence and made history by becoming the first Dutch captain to win the Premier League.
Salah, on the other hand has made the most goal contribution in the league this season, including 28 goals.
Other teams in Premier League Player of the season race:
Nottingham Forest is the only club with more than one player nominate, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood both included.
Wood is having his best Premier League season, scoring 20 goals in 34 matches.
Other players nominated are Alexander Isak from Newcastle, who has scored 23 goals and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, who has 18 goals and 7 assists.
Arsenal’s midfielder Declan Rice is also included in the list of nominees.