Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data

A new map has revealed the most dangerous places to live in England and Wales, highlighting areas with the highest crime rates.
In 2024, more than 5.3 million non-fraud crimes were reported across England and Wales.
To find out crime rates, a method is used that shows how many people out of every 1,000 are victims of crime, as per ExpressUK.
Using crime rates like this helps compare crime levels fairly between places.
Most dangerous places to live in UK:
As per the newly released data, Middlesbrough appears to be the most dangerous as it has the highest crime rate. Last year, nearly 24,000 crimes were reported there.
While, Westminster has also the highest crime rate in the country, with 432 crimes for every 1,000 people.
However, this is likely because may tourists visit Westminster and criminals often target these visitors.
Camden, a popular area on the other hand, has the second highest crime rate with 195 crimes per 1,000 people.
After Middlesbrough, the places with the highest crime rates are Kensington and Chelsea in London (157 crimes per 1,000 people), then Blackpool and Manchester (both 156) and Hartlepool (141).
Although non-fraud crimes decreased overall in England and Wales last year, some areas saw more crimes.
Devon and Cornwall had the largest increase with 17% more crimes and Avon and Somerset had a 14% increase.
Meanwhile, Exeter, a city in Devon and Cornwall, experienced the biggest rise with non-fraud crimes increasing by 29% to over 13,000.