World

Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data

In 2024, more than 5.3 million non-fraud crimes were reported across England and Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data

A new map has revealed the most dangerous places to live in England and Wales, highlighting areas with the highest crime rates.

In 2024, more than 5.3 million non-fraud crimes were reported across England and Wales.

To find out crime rates, a method is used that shows how many people out of every 1,000 are victims of crime, as per ExpressUK.

Using crime rates like this helps compare crime levels fairly between places.

Most dangerous places to live in UK:

As per the newly released data, Middlesbrough appears to be the most dangerous as it has the highest crime rate. Last year, nearly 24,000 crimes were reported there.

While, Westminster has also the highest crime rate in the country, with 432 crimes for every 1,000 people.

However, this is likely because may tourists visit Westminster and criminals often target these visitors.

Camden, a popular area on the other hand, has the second highest crime rate with 195 crimes per 1,000 people.

After Middlesbrough, the places with the highest crime rates are Kensington and Chelsea in London (157 crimes per 1,000 people), then Blackpool and Manchester (both 156) and Hartlepool (141).

Although non-fraud crimes decreased overall in England and Wales last year, some areas saw more crimes.

Devon and Cornwall had the largest increase with 17% more crimes and Avon and Somerset had a 14% increase.

Meanwhile, Exeter, a city in Devon and Cornwall, experienced the biggest rise with non-fraud crimes increasing by 29% to over 13,000.

Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data

Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study

Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film

Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report

Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing
Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing
TikTok beauty influencer Valeria Marquez shot dead during live stream
TikTok beauty influencer Valeria Marquez shot dead during live stream
MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites
MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snub Turkey meeting
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snub Turkey meeting
US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
Australia drops James Cook statue after repeated vandalism
Australia drops James Cook statue after repeated vandalism
Peter Sullivan burst into tears after 38-year murder conviction overturned
Peter Sullivan burst into tears after 38-year murder conviction overturned
Long working hours can change brain structure, study
Long working hours can change brain structure, study
Jeju Air crash: Victims' families file complaint against 15 officials
Jeju Air crash: Victims' families file complaint against 15 officials
Maryland flooding: Boy missing as elementary school drowns in floodwaters
Maryland flooding: Boy missing as elementary school drowns in floodwaters
Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book
Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book