Hurricane Lorena intensifies, may weaken before striking Baja California

Mexico has also issued a warning regarding a tropical storm from Santa Fe to Cabo San Lazaro

The weather authorities in Mexico have issued a torrential rain warning that may lead to flash flooding and mudslides in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula later this week, as Hurricane Lorena reportedly strengthened overnight.

As of early Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Lorena was situated south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. 

Mexico can now expect severe weather conditions like heavy rain, lightning, and may cause life-threatening conditions, as reported by The National Hurricane Center (NHC).

These warnings will be active from Wednesday night.

Hurricane Lorena’s intensification will be followed by rapid weakening from Thursday, possibly lowering Lorena to a tropical storm by Friday, September 5, 2025.

The storm’s center is forecasted to move parallel to Baja’s west on coast Wednesday and Thursday, before coming towards the coast late Thursday into Friday.

After analysing the situation, Mexico has issued a warning regarding a tropical storm from Santa Fe to Cabo San Lazaro and a tropical storm watch from Cabo San Lazaro north to Punta Abreojos.

Apart from Hurricane Lorena, Hurricane Kiko was also strengthened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph early Wednesday and was expected to get stronger, reaching Category 3, with maximum sustained winds between 111 and 129 mph.

However, the center stated that Kiko wasn't expected to hit land.

