Home / World

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know

Europe bans TPO containing gel nail polish, but US salons continue to use it

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Heres what you need to know
Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know

A key ingredient used in many brands of gel nail polish has been banned in most of Europe but it remains on sale and available in the U.S.

Trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide, commonly known as TPO, is now forbidden in all cosmetic products as of September 1, after European Union officials deemed it potentially toxic to humans.

Numerous gel nail polishes use TPO as a 'photoinitiator', which lets the polish harden faster when bombarded by ultraviolet light, and helps them hold their color for longer.

But several studies on animals have linked the chemical to long-term fertility damage, leading the E.U. to ban it as a precaution, while further research is conducted.

By contrast, the U.S. has not yet regulated TPO, just as it has declined to act on numerous other food additives and chemical ingredients banned by European nations.

Nail salons in any of the the E.U.'s 27 member states, as well as other countries that mirror the trade bloc's regulations such as Norway and Switzerland, must now stop selling TPO-based nail gels and safely dispose of all their current stock, while manufacturers must reformulate their products to be TPO-free.

You Might Like:

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?
The energy drink brand is one of the most successful private companies in the US, with annual revenue of $50 million

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews attended China’s largest-ever military parade

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis
US Senator Cory Booker reveals picture of engagement with girlfriend Alexis Lewis

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade
Xi Jinping warns of 'peace or war' as China unveils new advanced military weapons at Victory Day parade

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock
The Taliban government has asked other countries for help

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty
The US President Donald Trump announce wide-range tariffs that disrupted global trade

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales
Jaguar Land Rover is the most recent UK company to suffer from a cyber-attack, at a time when such incidents are rising worldwide

Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000

Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000
Sudan has been facing a humanitarian crisis and remains inaccessible to international aid due to ongoing fighting

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations
Takeshi Niinami steps down after allegations of purchasing supplements containing illegal substances

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys
Australian police charge a 41-year-old for Lego and toy heist from department stores

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation
US president to make ‘unspecified Oval Office announcement’ after Labor Day

Nestlé fires CEO over 'undisclosed' office romance

Nestlé fires CEO over 'undisclosed' office romance
An internal investigation discovered that Laurent Freixe's relationship with his junior breached business ethics