Home / World

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race

Jamaica elections preliminary results reveal Holness' Labour Party win 34 seats out of 63

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness won a rare third term in office after winning the 2025 elections.

According to The Guardian, the Jamaica Elections 2025 preliminary results early on Thursday, September 4, revealed that PM Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won the majority after a close battle with the opposition.

Preliminary results showed that out of 63 contested seats, JLP won 34 seats, while the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) won the remaining 29 seats.

The 53-year-old in his victory speech vowed to keep working for the people and continue serving the country.

Holness said, “In our second term we created a momentum. We are on the right path, heading in the right direction with the right trajectory. That should not be broken, and the Jamaican people share that view, and therefore we will continue to use the momentum to accelerate the development of our country.”

The JLP won a third term after showing strong performance during their past two terms. Under Holness' leadership since 2016, Jamaica has made notable progress, particularly in the economy, and has witnessed a significant decline in crime rates.

Even the World Bank has praised Jamaica’s efforts in reducing public debt from over 140% of GDP in 2013 to 73.4% in 2023-2024, while the economy of the country is projected to grow by 1.7% this year.

You Might Like:

Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight

Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight
‘Dancing With the Stars' winner Bindi Irwin undergoes multiple surgeries due to endometriosis

MrBeast buys NFL? Uncovering truth behind viral YouTube stunt

MrBeast buys NFL? Uncovering truth behind viral YouTube stunt
MrBeast and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sparked buzz with a YouTube video together

Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18

Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18
Portugal declares a day of mourning after Lisbon’s Elevador da Gloria funicular crash

Florida plans to end vaccine mandates for children

Florida plans to end vaccine mandates for children
A move to end Florida vaccine mandates could challenges public health measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases

Hurricane Lorena intensifies, may weaken before striking Baja California

Hurricane Lorena intensifies, may weaken before striking Baja California
Mexico has also issued a warning regarding a tropical storm from Santa Fe to Cabo San Lazaro

Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests

Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests
Protests in Indonesia continue as President Prabowo Subianto attends a lavish military parade in China

Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae makes historic international debut in China

Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae makes historic international debut in China
Kim Ju Ae sparks succession speculation after first international trip with North Korean leader

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?
The energy drink brand is one of the most successful private companies in the US, with annual revenue of $50 million

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know
Europe bans TPO containing gel nail polish, but US salons continue to use it

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews attended China’s largest-ever military parade

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis
US Senator Cory Booker reveals picture of engagement with girlfriend Alexis Lewis

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade
Xi Jinping warns of 'peace or war' as China unveils new advanced military weapons at Victory Day parade