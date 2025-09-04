Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness won a rare third term in office after winning the 2025 elections.
According to The Guardian, the Jamaica Elections 2025 preliminary results early on Thursday, September 4, revealed that PM Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has won the majority after a close battle with the opposition.
Preliminary results showed that out of 63 contested seats, JLP won 34 seats, while the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) won the remaining 29 seats.
The 53-year-old in his victory speech vowed to keep working for the people and continue serving the country.
Holness said, “In our second term we created a momentum. We are on the right path, heading in the right direction with the right trajectory. That should not be broken, and the Jamaican people share that view, and therefore we will continue to use the momentum to accelerate the development of our country.”
The JLP won a third term after showing strong performance during their past two terms. Under Holness' leadership since 2016, Jamaica has made notable progress, particularly in the economy, and has witnessed a significant decline in crime rates.
Even the World Bank has praised Jamaica’s efforts in reducing public debt from over 140% of GDP in 2013 to 73.4% in 2023-2024, while the economy of the country is projected to grow by 1.7% this year.