G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?

G Fuel, an energy drink brand popular in the gaming community, has sparked a frenzy online after sharing a social media post, seemingly hinting at a possible shutdown.
As the brand is known for its partnerships with esports and famous Twitch personalities, the announcement post quickly garnered attention, which was captioned, "An unforgettable run. Thank you for the love, the grind, and the memories."
With G Fuel being one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, with annual revenue around $50 million, it was hard for fans to wrap their heads around the idea of the company closing its doors.
However, online users were quick to point out that the energy drink brand had teased a major change back in June, sharing that the company might undergo a complete revamp soon.
Hence, many social media users are now noting that the goodbye post might just be an attempt to create a viral marketing campaign ahead of the new chapter.
As one user on X penned, "I would've been worried if I hadn't watched PewDiePie's latest video where he mentioned that they will be changing to an improved formula. This is fortunately just a rebrand."
While others were less than happy for the clickbait marketing campaign, as one fan noted, "what a [explicit] way to announce a rebrand to fans / partners."
Ahead of the possible rebranding, a theory which has not been addressed by G Fuel yet, the brand recently announced a new collaboration with the globally renowned YouTuber PewDiePie.
Moreover, the brand's official website is still active and accepting pre-orders for upcoming products, which would not be a possibility if it was on the brink of shutting down.