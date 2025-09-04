Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight

Robert Irwin has shared his sister Bindi Irwin’s major health update after her 13-year battle with endometriosis.
According to E! Sport, Dancing With the Stars famed Bindi last month opened up about her health and said that now she is “genuinely healing” after 13-year-long fight with endometriosis.
Now his brother and Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin’s son, Robert, have shared an update on her wellbeing.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 21-year-old said, “She’s doing good. It's an ongoing battle. Endometriosis is one of these things where it's not a quick fix. It is something that needs to be in the forefront of discussions.”
“Women's health throughout history, and even now, is just underdiscussed, underresearched… She said, ‘Just try and give it your all, but enjoy and make it your own,’ and I'm excited to do that. I was so proud of her, watching her light up the ballroom,” he added.
The Australian television presenter told the outlet that he is the proudest little brother in the world, and his sister is the reason why he is participating in the Dancing with the Stars season 34.
Furthermore, Bindi, who underwent multiple endometriosis-related issues, including lesion removal and ovarian cyst surgeries, won the ABC’s dancing competition series in 2015 with her partner Derek Hough.
A decade later her brother Robert is part of the DWTS season 34, which is all set to begin on September 16.