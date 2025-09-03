Home / World

Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests

Protests in Indonesia continue as President Prabowo Subianto attends a lavish military parade in China

Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests
Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests 

Hundreds of women wearing pink and wielding broomsticks joined the demonstration in Indonesia's capital to protest against police violence and wasteful government spending.

On Wednesday, September 3, protests in Jakarta and other key cities have stretched into their second week, fuelled by anger over cost of living issues and lavish perks for parliamentary members.

The march took a violent turn after a young motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed by a police vehicle.

As protests intensified, President Prabowo Subianto vowed to cancel a trip to Beijing to attend China's massive military parade.

However, he was seen posing for a group photo on Wednesday, alongside Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before his China trip, Prabowo said over the weekend that he would cut down perks for lawmakers, one of the core complaints of the protesters.

During Wednesday's rally, pink-ensembled female protesters from the Indonesian Women's Alliance (IWA) said the broomsticks symbolised their desire to "sweep away the dirt of the state, militarism and police repression".

The protesters also waved signs with the words "reform the police".

The IWA is a political group comprised of 90 women's organisations and movements, as well as various civil society groups, including labour unions, human rights organisations and indigenous communities.

Furthermore, the IWA shared that their choice of the colour pink symbolises bravery.

Other protesters have opted for green, the colour of Affan's rideshare company uniform, in a display of solidarity.

The internet has praised the protestors, with people calling the colours "hero green" and "brave pink", and many are customising their social media profile pictures with filters in those shades.

Notably, the UN human rights office has called for "prompt, thorough, and transparent investigations" into allegations of human rights violations in Jakarta's handling of the protests.

You Might Like:

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?
The energy drink brand is one of the most successful private companies in the US, with annual revenue of $50 million

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know
Europe bans TPO containing gel nail polish, but US salons continue to use it

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews attended China’s largest-ever military parade

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis
US Senator Cory Booker reveals picture of engagement with girlfriend Alexis Lewis

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade
Xi Jinping warns of 'peace or war' as China unveils new advanced military weapons at Victory Day parade

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock
The Taliban government has asked other countries for help

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty
The US President Donald Trump announce wide-range tariffs that disrupted global trade

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales
Jaguar Land Rover is the most recent UK company to suffer from a cyber-attack, at a time when such incidents are rising worldwide

Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000

Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000
Sudan has been facing a humanitarian crisis and remains inaccessible to international aid due to ongoing fighting

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations
Takeshi Niinami steps down after allegations of purchasing supplements containing illegal substances

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys
Australian police charge a 41-year-old for Lego and toy heist from department stores

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation
US president to make ‘unspecified Oval Office announcement’ after Labor Day