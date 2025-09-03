Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests 

Hundreds of women wearing pink and wielding broomsticks joined the demonstration in Indonesia's capital to protest against police violence and wasteful government spending.
On Wednesday, September 3, protests in Jakarta and other key cities have stretched into their second week, fuelled by anger over cost of living issues and lavish perks for parliamentary members.
The march took a violent turn after a young motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed by a police vehicle.
As protests intensified, President Prabowo Subianto vowed to cancel a trip to Beijing to attend China's massive military parade.
However, he was seen posing for a group photo on Wednesday, alongside Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Before his China trip, Prabowo said over the weekend that he would cut down perks for lawmakers, one of the core complaints of the protesters.
During Wednesday's rally, pink-ensembled female protesters from the Indonesian Women's Alliance (IWA) said the broomsticks symbolised their desire to "sweep away the dirt of the state, militarism and police repression".
The protesters also waved signs with the words "reform the police".
The IWA is a political group comprised of 90 women's organisations and movements, as well as various civil society groups, including labour unions, human rights organisations and indigenous communities.
Furthermore, the IWA shared that their choice of the colour pink symbolises bravery.
Other protesters have opted for green, the colour of Affan's rideshare company uniform, in a display of solidarity.
The internet has praised the protestors, with people calling the colours "hero green" and "brave pink", and many are customising their social media profile pictures with filters in those shades.
Notably, the UN human rights office has called for "prompt, thorough, and transparent investigations" into allegations of human rights violations in Jakarta's handling of the protests.