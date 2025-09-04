Home / World

Nobel Peace Prize speculation downplayed by Trump amid global peace talks

US President Donald Trump has addressed recent rumours surrounding his potential bid for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump told CBS News, "I have nothing to say about it, All I can do is put out wars." 

The president added, "I don't seek attention. I just want to save lives. Something is going to happen. We are going to get it done."

Trump's latest remarks contradict his earlier statements in which he claimed he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to resolve several international conflicts.

Trump also claimed that the conflict between Pakistan and India is just one of six or seven wars that he has personally helped to end.

Nobel Peace Prize is decided by five members chosen the Norwegian Parliament and the winner will be revealed on October 10.

So far, four US presidents have received the prize including Jimmy Carter, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama.

Beside this, Trump is expected to participate in a meeting of pro-Ukraine European leaders in Paris today while his special envoy Steve Witkoff will attend the meeting in person.

