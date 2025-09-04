Home / World

Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18

Portugal declares a day of mourning after Lisbon’s Elevador da Gloria funicular crash

Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18
Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18

World-famous the Gloria Funicular cable railway crash in Lisbon, Portugal, has killed at least 15 people.

According to BBC, the Elevador da Gloria funicular cable railway, carrying several people, including tourists, derailed and crashed into a building, injuring at least 18 people, including a child.

As per the authorities, the incident happened at around 18:15 local time (18:15 BST) on Wednesday, September 3. The emergency teams reported at the crash site immediately and freed all the people trapped.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas told CNN, “It’s a tragic day for our city. It’s a very tough day for all of us. Right now all the teams, the Lisbon municipality, the emergency services (INEM), civil protection, and the fire department, we’re all on site trying to help the victims of this tragic, tragic accident in the city of Lisbon.”

The videos of the site showed a mangled yellow tram-like carriage lodged against a building.

Emergency teams worked late into the night to clear wreckage from the hillside railway track from the popular tourist spot.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa extended his condolences over the “tragedy” and urged the local authorities to investigate the incident and find the reason for the crash.

Furthermore, the Portuguese government has declared a day of national mourning on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

You Might Like:

Florida plans to end vaccine mandates for children

Florida plans to end vaccine mandates for children
A move to end Florida vaccine mandates could challenges public health measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases

Hurricane Lorena intensifies, may weaken before striking Baja California

Hurricane Lorena intensifies, may weaken before striking Baja California
Mexico has also issued a warning regarding a tropical storm from Santa Fe to Cabo San Lazaro

Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests

Indonesian women in pink, armed with broomsticks join protests
Protests in Indonesia continue as President Prabowo Subianto attends a lavish military parade in China

Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae makes historic international debut in China

Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju Ae makes historic international debut in China
Kim Ju Ae sparks succession speculation after first international trip with North Korean leader

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?

G Fuel 'end of an era' post sparks panic online: Shutdown or just rebranding?
The energy drink brand is one of the most successful private companies in the US, with annual revenue of $50 million

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know

Europe bans TPO gel nail polish: Here's what you need to know
Europe bans TPO containing gel nail polish, but US salons continue to use it

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China

Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China
Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews attended China’s largest-ever military parade

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis

Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis
US Senator Cory Booker reveals picture of engagement with girlfriend Alexis Lewis

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade

Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade
Xi Jinping warns of 'peace or war' as China unveils new advanced military weapons at Victory Day parade

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock
The Taliban government has asked other countries for help

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty
The US President Donald Trump announce wide-range tariffs that disrupted global trade

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales
Jaguar Land Rover is the most recent UK company to suffer from a cyber-attack, at a time when such incidents are rising worldwide