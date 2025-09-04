Home / World

MrBeast buys NFL? Uncovering truth behind viral YouTube stunt

MrBeast and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sparked buzz with a YouTube video together


The truth behind the famous YouTuber MrBeast’s video regarding the acquisition of the NFL (National Football League) has been revealed.

According to E News, Jimmy Donaldson, who is famously known as MrBeast, raised eyebrows with his new video on Wednesday, September 3, with the title I bought the NFL.

In the YouTube video, the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke at a press conference announcing the news and said, “Today marks an historic first. The NFL is now under the ownership of one individual, Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast."

The most followed YouTuber in the world then took over the conference and added, “That is right, I officially own the NFL. I think it's time for some changes. So, for my very first change, we are going to be changing the roster from 53 players to 54 and giving that new roster spot to a YouTuber."

The video then showed several YouTubers, including Haley Baylee, iShowSpeed, Dude Perfect, and Brooke Monk, getting drafted into different NFL teams and joining their training camps.

However, at the end of the video, MrBeast ultimately revealed that he had not actually bought the league.

Later, it was revealed that the video was actually a promotional campaign regarding YouTube gaining the rights to broadcast the upcoming NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 05.

MrBeast told the viewers, “For the first time ever, Chargers vs. Chiefs will be free on YouTube. Make sure you watch it. It's literally free, why not?"

For the unversed, NFL is owned by over 537,000 stakeholders, and the 32 teams that are part of the league are controlled by their principal owners, except for the Green Bay Packers, which is publicly owned by a board of directors.

