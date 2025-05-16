Entertainment

Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial

Kim Kardashian testified in court on Tuesday about being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial
Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some down time in Paris amid her ongoing $10M jewellery heist trial.

The SKIMS founder was spotted enjoying a night out in Paris alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and friend Katy Perry on Thursday, following her emotional testimony in the trial about her 2016 jewelry heist.

Kim was seen a brown floral-embellished bandeau top paired as she dined at the swanky Cheval Blanc restaurant with the duo.

She paired the chic top with high-waisted dark grey leggings and a large faux-fur coat, showcasing her enviable figure.

The influencer accessorized her look with a gold choker necklace and a brown leather belt featuring a gold chain, completing the ensemble with pointed black court heels.

Meanwhile, Katy exuded glamour in a dusty pink silk corset dress with a thigh-high slit at the back.

She complemented her stunning outfit with white stiletto heels and styled her dark tresses in a voluminous blowout.

The duo was pictured leaving the restaurant alongside Kris and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez who looked effortlessly chic in a furry white double-breasted coat.

Kim's night out in Paris comes two days after she testified in court at the trial of the gang accused of robbing her at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in 2016.

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID


2016's jewellery heist

On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewellery.

The gangsters stole many pieces of jewelry from her, including a ring of staggering amount, estimated to be worth more than $6 million. 

Princess Beatrice shares Sarah Ferguson’s role in ‘big fight' with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice shares Sarah Ferguson’s role in ‘big fight' with Eugenie
Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know

Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion

Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial

Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Taylor Swift in spotlight after human remains found near her mansion
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Justin Bieber speaks out on Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Diddy’s trial: Defense reveals Cassie Ventura’s texts, interest in ‘freak-offs’
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys desert date with Jake Bongiovi on Dubai escapade
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Bella Hadid makes stunning arrival in London after Cannes appearance
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Angelina Jolie rocks classy black look during low-key visit to her Atelier
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
'Wednesday' season 2 gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans before release
'Wednesday' season 2 gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans before release