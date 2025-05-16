Kim Kardashian enjoys night out in Paris with Katy Perry amid heist trial

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some down time in Paris amid her ongoing $10M jewellery heist trial.
The SKIMS founder was spotted enjoying a night out in Paris alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and friend Katy Perry on Thursday, following her emotional testimony in the trial about her 2016 jewelry heist.
Kim was seen a brown floral-embellished bandeau top paired as she dined at the swanky Cheval Blanc restaurant with the duo.
She paired the chic top with high-waisted dark grey leggings and a large faux-fur coat, showcasing her enviable figure.
The influencer accessorized her look with a gold choker necklace and a brown leather belt featuring a gold chain, completing the ensemble with pointed black court heels.
Meanwhile, Katy exuded glamour in a dusty pink silk corset dress with a thigh-high slit at the back.
She complemented her stunning outfit with white stiletto heels and styled her dark tresses in a voluminous blowout.
The duo was pictured leaving the restaurant alongside Kris and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez who looked effortlessly chic in a furry white double-breasted coat.
Kim's night out in Paris comes two days after she testified in court at the trial of the gang accused of robbing her at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in 2016.
2016's jewellery heist
On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewellery.
The gangsters stole many pieces of jewelry from her, including a ring of staggering amount, estimated to be worth more than $6 million.