Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors

Past few months have been really difficult for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as the they are facing persistent rumors about their marital strife.
Amidst this difficult time for the couple, Britney Spears “Can’t Help but Worry” about them as she feels “maternal” towards Justin.
A source revealed to Life&Style that Spears has been quietly offering her support to the singer and his wife.
“Britney is watching everything going on with Justin right now,” an insider told the outlet.
They continued, “She’s reserving judgement, but of course she’s hearing all the talk about him struggling and can’t help but worry. She’s not the type to try and interfere or make assumptions, but she has let it be known to their mutual contacts that she’s there for him, and for Hailey too, if he needs anything at all.”
The source further revealed that Spears' support for the couple stems from her own experiences with intense media scrutiny over her past marriages.
“Britney is the most compassionate person you could ever meet, and she just wants to do anything she can to help ease Justin’s pain. But her hope is that she can somehow offer him some solace and support," they added.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber marriage rumors
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, have been facing persistent rumours surrounding their marriage in recent months following the birth of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
The speculation stemmed from their limited public appearances together and Justin's cryptic social media posts.