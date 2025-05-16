Sports

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism

Anthony Hamilton has been working closely with FIA President Mohammad Ben Sulayem for the past 18 months

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Lewis Hamiltons father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite sons criticism
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton who helped start and manage his son racing career, is now set to take on an official role with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global motorsport body to help train young drivers.

For the past 18 months, he has been working closely with FIA President Mohammad Ben Sulayem on this program, giving "invaluable insights into an area he is very familiar with," as per BBC Sports.

On the other hand, Sulayem is up for re-election in December after a challenging three years filed with controversies.

The most recent controversy this week involves Sulayem planning to change the FIA's rules called statutes for the second times within six months.

These changes seem to be designed to give him even more power and control over the organization.

Despite these issue, Anthony has chosen to work with the FIA.

Lewis Hamilton calls FIA leadership "a mess"

This is notable because his son has openly expressed frustration with Sulayem's leadership.

Lewis has recently said that the FIA is currently "a bit of a mess" and definitely needs many changes but also said these problems don't personally affect him much right now.

However, Anthony's official position and the details of the young driver development program will be announced at the FIA conference in Macau in June.

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?

How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason

Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon