Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton who helped start and manage his son racing career, is now set to take on an official role with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global motorsport body to help train young drivers.
For the past 18 months, he has been working closely with FIA President Mohammad Ben Sulayem on this program, giving "invaluable insights into an area he is very familiar with," as per BBC Sports.
On the other hand, Sulayem is up for re-election in December after a challenging three years filed with controversies.
The most recent controversy this week involves Sulayem planning to change the FIA's rules called statutes for the second times within six months.
These changes seem to be designed to give him even more power and control over the organization.
Despite these issue, Anthony has chosen to work with the FIA.
Lewis Hamilton calls FIA leadership "a mess"
This is notable because his son has openly expressed frustration with Sulayem's leadership.
Lewis has recently said that the FIA is currently "a bit of a mess" and definitely needs many changes but also said these problems don't personally affect him much right now.
However, Anthony's official position and the details of the young driver development program will be announced at the FIA conference in Macau in June.