Tom Cruise trains for ‘decades’ to master ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunts

Tom Cruise has revealed that it takes “decades” to prepare for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunts.
The Hollywood bigwig spoke about his stunts preparation during a chat with PA news agency at the global premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in London.
He said, “I have to tell you, look, it takes years, decades to be able to prepare for something because I’ve been flying aeroplanes and studying aerial photography for decades.I learn when I’m shooting something. I learn a little bit and I keep trying to expand upon that knowledge.”
The Top Gun star added, “I’m learning these skills and then I’m applying it to cinema. So it’s also just understanding the aircraft, the camera, what kind of cameras can we have? I want that emotional engagement, I don’t want you just watch the movie. I want you to experience it.”
Tom admitted that it takes a lot of physical and mental training to nail the stunts, however, the reaction of his fans are worth it.
He continued, “I don’t ever coast through anything. I want the challenge and I see beauty and privilege in my art form that I get to do, like the underwater sequence, the amount of engineering that I have to study and learn, and many, many layers of skill involved.”
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8' box office prediction:
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will release in 3,700 cinemas across the United States on 23 May, 2025.
According to a new report by Puck, Tom Cruise's most-anticipated film is expected to make $80 million.