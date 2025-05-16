Nicole Kidman glows in glittery fit at ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ S2 premiere

Sparkle and shimmer perfectly describe Nicole Kidman’s gorgeous new look!
On Thursday, May 15, the 57-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer turned heads at the premiere of her Netflix show, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, with a drop-dead beautiful appearance.
For the event, the Babygirl starlet wore an elegant shimmery black outfit that included a sparkling coat and matching pants.
The actress complemented her sophisticated look with black gloves, and styled her blonde hair in a messy high ponytail.
To elevate her already glamorous appearance, Nicole wore minimal, glowy makeup that highlighted her beautiful features.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, May 15, the Big Little Lies actress shared a two-slide post in which she dropped two black-and-white photographs of her chic look.
“Things are about to get strange… Tonight’s premiere of @9StrangersHulu Season 2. May 21st on @Hulu xx,” she captioned.
Fans’ reaction on Nicole Kidman’s look:
The beautiful actress received immense love and appreciation on the post from her die-hard fans, who couldn’t stop gushing over their favorite star.
“you look perfect! We wish you every success with the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers and look forward to watching it,” commented one.
Another admired, “you look amazing!!! can’t wait for the new season.”
“Love these,” a third expressed.
Nicole Kidman’s Nine Perfect Strangers:
Nine Perfect Strangers is an American drama TV series based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same title.
The series first aired on August 18, 2021, and is set to release its second season on May 21, 2025.
In addition to Nicole Kidman, season 2 stars Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and King Princess in the ensemble cast.