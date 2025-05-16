Royal

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
No one can escape from Ryan Reynolds wit and humor, not even the Duchess of Sussex!

The Deadpool and Wolverine star recently appeared in a episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, where he took aim Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While speaking, Reynolds recounted that his father transitioned from being a police officer to a food broker.

"He got out of coping and then became a food broker, which we're like, come on, that's CIA, right? And he's like, 'No, I really am a middleman for jars of jam and tiny yogurts,'" the 48-year-old actor joked.

This led Conan O'Brien to quip, “What? He works for Meghan Markle” before saying in a sinister voice, “Tiny jams. Harvestable jams. Made from the oils of Montecito.”

“If Jimbo Reynolds wasn't dead I'd say he is Meghan Markle,” Blake Lively's husband said with a laugh, before adding, “Well adjacent.”

Reynolds’ witty jab adds to the growing list of public figures playfully commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ventures since their exit from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Netflix to launch a lifestyle brand, As ever, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, on April 2, 2025.

The brand sells products like crepe and cookie mixes, specialized flower sprinkles, raspberry jam, honey, and an assortment of teas.

