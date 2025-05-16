Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle has reportedly kept her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, away from the second installment of her show, With Love, Meghan.
The Duke of Sussex, who has briefly made a guest appearance during the first season of his wife's show, is expected to remain absent throughout the series.
An insider recently revealed to GB News that several renowned Hollywood celebrities are set to appear in the show.
According to the tipster, Chrissy Teigen is set to make her first guest appearance for the second season of With Love, Meghan.
The former actress made a tough decision to keep her family away from the forthcoming season of her show due to the criticism she received during the first season of the reality TV series in March this year.
As reported by GB News, when Meghan released the first season of her cooking show, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of using her two kids and her life partner for the popularity of her new business venture.
The criticism intensified after Prince Harry's guest appearance in one of the episodes of the Netflix show, when he showed up to celebrate the brunch prepared by his wife.
However, to avoid the mishap in the second season of With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member, decided to keep her family away from the show.
Meghan Markle release first season of 'With Love, Meghan'
For those unaware, Meghan Markle launched the first season of With Love, Meghan on March 4th, 2025.
The second season is expected to be released in autumn this year.