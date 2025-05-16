Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz reached the Italian Open final on Friday, May 16.
World number three defeated Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 6-3 7-6.
The player started the match strongly by breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game.
This strong start helped him maintain the control throughout the set.
Musetti then got back into form at the beginning of the second set and managed to break Alcaraz's serve twice and took a 3-1 lead.
However, Alcaraz fought back and broke Musetti's serve and eventually won the game.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old expressed, "It was a tough match today, he has come through qualifying playing good tennis, so I knew it would be tough," as per Sky News.
Alcaraz went on to share, "I was trying to get my energy up a little bit from the start. I was a bit flat today, but I thought I did a really good job of competing hard throughout the match, and he definitely came out in the second."
"It's really tough to stay there mentally every point, and I got a bit frustrated, but I managed to come through and I'm proud of it," the player further added.
What's next for Alcaraz?
Alcaraz will now face either Italy's Jannik Sinner, who is playing again after serving a three-month doping ban or Tommy Paul from the United States in the final of the Italian Open which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18.