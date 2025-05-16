Sports

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions

Oscar Piastri was faster than Norris in both practice sessions and finished the day just 0.025 seconds ahead

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions

Oscar Piastri recorded the fastest time in the Friday, May 16, practice sessions at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, beating his McLaren teammate Lando Norris again.

As per multiple outlets, Piastri was faster than Norris in both practice sessions and finished the day just 0.025 seconds ahead.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly from the Alpine team was surprisingly the third fastest driver, finishing ahead of George Russell from Mercedes, Max Verstappen from Red Bull and Charles Leclerc from Ferrari.

While, Lewis Hamilton ended up 11th fastest in the second practice session.

Leclerc and Hamilton performed better and kept up with the McLaren cars during the longer race simulation runs.

Red flag disrupts final moments of practice session:

The practice session was interrupted near the end because Isack Hadjar lost control of his car and spun off, which caused a red flag.

When the session started again, only few drivers had time to complete one quick lap.

After Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda was the next fastest in the second Red Bull, followed by Alex Albon from Williams and Carlos Sainz.

On the other hand, Lance Stroll, who was assigned to test Aston Martin's significant upgrades including a new floor, finished in 17th place.

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA:

Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton who helped start and manage his son racing career, is now set to take on an official role with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global motorsport body to help train young drivers.

Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills

Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome