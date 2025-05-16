Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions

Oscar Piastri recorded the fastest time in the Friday, May 16, practice sessions at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, beating his McLaren teammate Lando Norris again.
As per multiple outlets, Piastri was faster than Norris in both practice sessions and finished the day just 0.025 seconds ahead.
Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly from the Alpine team was surprisingly the third fastest driver, finishing ahead of George Russell from Mercedes, Max Verstappen from Red Bull and Charles Leclerc from Ferrari.
While, Lewis Hamilton ended up 11th fastest in the second practice session.
Leclerc and Hamilton performed better and kept up with the McLaren cars during the longer race simulation runs.
Red flag disrupts final moments of practice session:
The practice session was interrupted near the end because Isack Hadjar lost control of his car and spun off, which caused a red flag.
When the session started again, only few drivers had time to complete one quick lap.
After Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda was the next fastest in the second Red Bull, followed by Alex Albon from Williams and Carlos Sainz.
On the other hand, Lance Stroll, who was assigned to test Aston Martin's significant upgrades including a new floor, finished in 17th place.
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA:
Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton who helped start and manage his son racing career, is now set to take on an official role with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global motorsport body to help train young drivers.