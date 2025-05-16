Diddy’s prosecutors flag major ‘mistrial’ fear as legal battle intensifies

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s prosecutors have expressed their major fear amid the intensifying legal battle.
During a court hearing of the disgraced rapper’s sex-trafficking and racketeering case on Thursday, May 15, the prosecution team told the Manhattan federal court that they fear Casandra “Cassie” Ventura may soon go “into labor” which could “risk a mistrial.”
Cassie, who had been in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy for a decade, is one of the key witnesses in the case and has been testifying in the case.
In their letter to the judge, the federal government noted, “The defendant should not now be afforded the opportunity to hold Ms. Ventura on cross-examination over the weekend, offering him an additional two days to review transcripts of the witness’s testimony to prepare additional cross-examination inquiry, or risk a mistrial if the witness goes into labor.”
The prosecutors also said that they would like the American rapper’s defense team to conclude its cross-examination of Ventura by 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the latest.
Ordering the rapper’s lawyers to end the cross-examination by Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian stated, “You will have today and the morning tomorrow. This is not the kind of witness who is fighting you.”
However, Marc Agnifilo – Sean Combs’s lead defense counsel – argued that they were not aware of the fact that there will be a trict deadline for Cassie, who is a “critical witness in the case.”
“This is a critical witness in a case that involves a life sentence,” the defense responded.
Hitting back at the rap mogul’s lawyers, the Judge said, “In what universe did you not understand this was important given it was in numerous filings and discussed among the parties several times? This witness was going to be done this week. You have a day-and-a-half.”
Moreover, during the Thursday trial, Diddy’s legal team revealed Cassie’s explicit text messages, highlighting her interest in “freak-offs.”