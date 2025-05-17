Entertainment

Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship

'SNL' star Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have moved in together after months of dating

Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt has made a rare comment about their sweet relationship.

On Thursday evening, the loved-up pair made their red carpet debut as they attended Endometriosis Foundation of America's 2025 Blossom Ball, which took place at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Elsie has been quite open about her endometriosis diagnosis in the past, making this evening more special with Pete at her side.

About endometriosis

Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain, inflammation, and sometimes fertility issues. 

It can lead to discomfort, heavy bleeding, and other painful symptoms.

During the event, she discussed the significance of the foundation and how important it is to educate people about the condition to PEOPLE magazine.

Along with that, Elsie opened up about the support she has received from her beau and what that means to her.

Gushing about Pete to the outlet, the 29-year-old model noted, "He is so incredible. Honestly, best person I've ever met, and I’m so grateful that he’s here tonight."

She also shared some details of how the comedian takes care of her when she's suffering from her condition.

"Pete sets me up with a little heating pad, and it’s very sweet, and I just eat whatever," Elsie added.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt relationship timeline

Pete and Elsie were first romantically linked in March 2025, when they were spotted vacationing together in Florida and went Instagram official just few days after.

