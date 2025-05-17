World

Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral

Theo Von was featured in a now-viral photo as he grabbed dinner with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner at Casadonna

  May 17, 2025
Ivanka Trump delivered a viral six-word message to podcast host Theo Von, highlighting her family's political move followng a Miami meetup this past week.

Ivanka shared a few photos of an Instagram carousel of her with the renowned podcaster, captioning it, "305 vibes."

"Come back and visit us soon!" the American businesswoman captioned an X (Formerly Twitter) post. "Miami looked good on you @TheoVon!"

Ivanka Trumps six-word message to Theo Von goes viral

Theo Von hosts the podcast This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, which currently holds the fourth position on Spotify's podcast.

Von's social media presence draws in millions of followers across the globe.

Theo Von's previous podcast with Trump

In August, Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, made an appearance on Von's podcast as he pursued re-election.

Later on, Von attended the US 47th President’s Republicans inauguration in January.

The viral image features Von enjoying a meal with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, at Casadonna, an Italian restaurant in Miami.

The post garnered tremendous attention and quickly went viral, racking up over 6.8 million views on X in the time it got posted, with 44,000 likes and 1,200 comments within a few hours.

As for Ivanka's and her family's political strategy, it seems that the 43-year-old and the entire family are turning to podcasters with larger platforms, having a massive family like Von’s to promote their campaign.

