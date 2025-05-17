Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move

Kanye West has assigned his wife, Bianca Censori, as his power of attorney after multiple bizarre behaviour the couple have displayed publicly.
The latest appointment gives the Australian model the power to execute business deals and manage Kanye's personal life decisions.
Since the start of 2025, the Runaway rapper has been making headlines for some outrageous appearances and social media posts, given an impression that he might not be well fitted to make executive decisions himself.
According to court documents, Benjamin Provo, who worked as Ye's bodyguard and accused Kanye and his company in 2024 of discrimination and wrongful termination dropped the bombshell information about Bianca.
Kanye West provided no proof of Bianca Censori's appointment
For weeks, Benjamin has claimed he has been struggling to obtain documents he requested from Kanye and his team.
He shared that during the back and forth, the 47-year-old rapper revealed that his wife is his power-of-attorney and serves as his agent.
When asked for the proof of appointment, Kanye's lawyers refused the request unless a protective order is set in place due to confidentiality.
Last month, Benjamin served Kanye with four requests for the documents, which the rapper failed to provide.
Following that, Benjamin asked that the 47-year-old rapper be fined with $2,620 for failing to turn over the documents.
Bianca has already been summoned by the court and Kanye is expected to testify from Los Angeles by the end of this month.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori relationship timeline
Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been romantically linked since January 2023.
They first met when the hip-hop star recruited her as an architectural designer for his company Yeezy in November 2020.
Following Kim Kardashian and Kanye's divorce in November 2022, the rapper shared a track just a month later called Censori Overload on Instagram.
Many fans did not make the connection of the song with his now-wife till few months as at that time no one knew of her existence.