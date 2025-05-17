Entertainment

Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move

American hip-hop star Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been romantically linked since January 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move

Kanye West has assigned his wife, Bianca Censori, as his power of attorney after multiple bizarre behaviour the couple have displayed publicly.

The latest appointment gives the Australian model the power to execute business deals and manage Kanye's personal life decisions.

Since the start of 2025, the Runaway rapper has been making headlines for some outrageous appearances and social media posts, given an impression that he might not be well fitted to make executive decisions himself.

According to court documents, Benjamin Provo, who worked as Ye's bodyguard and accused Kanye and his company in 2024 of discrimination and wrongful termination dropped the bombshell information about Bianca.

Kanye West provided no proof of Bianca Censori's appointment

For weeks, Benjamin has claimed he has been struggling to obtain documents he requested from Kanye and his team.

He shared that during the back and forth, the 47-year-old rapper revealed that his wife is his power-of-attorney and serves as his agent.

When asked for the proof of appointment, Kanye's lawyers refused the request unless a protective order is set in place due to confidentiality.

Last month, Benjamin served Kanye with four requests for the documents, which the rapper failed to provide.

Following that, Benjamin asked that the 47-year-old rapper be fined with $2,620 for failing to turn over the documents.

Bianca has already been summoned by the court and Kanye is expected to testify from Los Angeles by the end of this month.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori relationship timeline

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been romantically linked since January 2023.

They first met when the hip-hop star recruited her as an architectural designer for his company Yeezy in November 2020.

Following Kim Kardashian and Kanye's divorce in November 2022, the rapper shared a track just a month later called Censori Overload on Instagram.

Many fans did not make the connection of the song with his now-wife till few months as at that time no one knew of her existence.

Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour

Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Ivanka Trump share heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments

Ivanka Trump share heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years

Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Emma Stone’s unexpected bee battle at Cannes leaves fans in stitches: Watch
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship
Pete Davidson's beau Elsie Hewitt spills beans on their relationship
Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations
Cassie’s husband reacts to ‘disturbing’ testimony linking Diddy to abuse allegations
'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71
'Survivor: Nicaragua' fan favorite Jane Bright passes away at 71
Scarlett Johansson makes rare comments about her movie 'The Avengers'
Scarlett Johansson makes rare comments about her movie 'The Avengers'