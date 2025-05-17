Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool

To make it simple for users of streaming services like Spotify to switch, Apple Music has launched a new built-in tool.
The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed that with the newly introduced built-in tool for importing libraries and playlists, users will have an enhanced usage experience.
According to MacRumors, the feature is currently only available in Australia and New Zealand, with no details on when it might be available in more countries.
The transfer can be started from the iPhone, iPad, and Android versions of the Apple Music mobile app, but also using the streaming service’s web interface.
Apple stated, “You can transfer your songs, albums, and playlists from other music services to Apple Music, but what you can transfer varies by service.”
Apple Music’s new feature availability
The feature is available in the Apps > Music section of the iOS’ and iPadOS Settings app, or through the settings directly inside the Apple Music app on Android.
Tapping “Transfer Music from Other Music Services” brings up a list of supported third-party services, which will then need you to provide your login details before you’re given options of what you want transferred.
It is worth noting that if an exact match for a song can’t automatically be found in the Apple Music catalogue, you’ll be indicated that “Some Music Needs Review” will be prompted to select alternate versions.
Apple collaborated with the creators of SongShift for the new feature, but it’s still available as a standalone app since it also allows for library and playlist transfers between other streaming services, such as Spotify, Deezer, LastFM, Tidal, YouTube, and Pandora.