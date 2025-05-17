Entertainment

Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years

Josh joined Foo Fighters in May 2023 after touring with other legendary bands such as Nine Inch Nails, and more

In a surprising move, Foo Fighters have booted Josh Freese, one of the most remarkable band members, from their group.

Josh revealed the decision in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Friday, May 16, 2025.

"The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided to go in a different direction with their drummer," Josh noted.

While keeping the reason behind his termination under wraps Josh admitted, "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed," he added.

Josh further agreed to David Letterman and joked, “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

When Josh Freese joined Foo Fighters?

Josh joined the group after the death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins from a drug overdose at 50, when the band was on a tour in Colombia in March, 2022.

In May 2023, Foo Fighters, which was on a break until September 2022 returned with Josh, who was previously touring with other legendary bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Devo, and Guns N' Roses.

