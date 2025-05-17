Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home

Rudy Gobert has reportedly broken up with his pregnant girlfriend, Julia Bonilla.
As reported by TMZ, at the start of NBA playoffs, Rudy asked Julia to leave home with their one-year-old son, Romeo amid their breakup.
Julia previously intended to go back to her home country, France, but Rudy wants her and his son to stay to sort out “child custody after the Wolves' season comes to an end,” TMZ added.
According to the outlet, the turning point of their relationship was when Julia revealed to Rudy that she was expecting their second child.
This report from the aforementioned outlet comes after Julia opened up about her struggles in a statement, which she posted on her Instagram account on Friday.
“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends, I considered Rudy the love of my life," she wrote.
The mom-of-one continued, "I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”
“When everyone criticised him and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children,” Julia added.
Julia Bonilla dismissed claims that unfaithfulness had nothing to do with their split.
A year ago, Rudy Gobert was criticised for missing a Timberwolves playoff game due to his son’s birth.