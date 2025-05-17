Sports

Rudy Gobert parts ways with pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla, asks her to leave home

Rudy Gobert asked his pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla to leave home with their 1-year-old son Romeo

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Rudy Gobert demands pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla to leave home after breakup
Rudy Gobert demands pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla to leave home after breakup

Rudy Gobert has reportedly broken up with his pregnant girlfriend, Julia Bonilla.

As reported by TMZ, at the start of NBA playoffs, Rudy asked Julia to leave home with their one-year-old son, Romeo amid their breakup.

Julia previously intended to go back to her home country, France, but Rudy wants her and his son to stay to sort out “child custody after the Wolves' season comes to an end,” TMZ added.

According to the outlet, the turning point of their relationship was when Julia revealed to Rudy that she was expecting their second child.

This report from the aforementioned outlet comes after Julia opened up about her struggles in a statement, which she posted on her Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends, I considered Rudy the love of my life," she wrote.

The mom-of-one continued, "I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

“When everyone criticised him and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children,” Julia added.

Julia Bonilla dismissed claims that unfaithfulness had nothing to do with their split.

A year ago, Rudy Gobert was criticised for missing a Timberwolves playoff game due to his son’s birth.

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know

Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
Switch 2: Nintendo announces games performance updates
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final