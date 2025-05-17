Royal

Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former residence, Frogmore Cottage was gifted by Queen Elizabeth II

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a lavish Frogmore Cottage as a wedding gift from late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

The newly-wed resided at the cottage from April 2019 until early 2020, when they stepped down as working royals and relocated to Canada and then Los Angeles, US.

As the result of their decision to not do their part as Royals, King Charles reportedly evicted them from the residence in March 2023, leaving the couple without an official Royal residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarrassing assumption about the wedding gift

Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan moved out of the UK and were living abroad for three years at the time, they were reportedly quite upset due to the eviction notice.

This was a massive blow to the couple who always assumed the property would always be theirs as it was a wedding gift to them.

Royal author Tom Quinn shared with the Mirror at the time, "Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to royals."

Referring to the eviction as "a slap in the face," the author noted, "he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."

About Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage is a five-bed-roomed home, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was renovated in 2019, which costed UK taxpayer 2.4 million, but Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money for the refurbishments when they gave up their royal titles and moved to the US.

