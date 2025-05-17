Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors

Entertainment

  May 17, 2025
Walton Goggins’ wife Nadia Conners has finally spoken up on his and Aimee Lou Wood’s romance rumors, and her response is unexpected.

While speaking to Hello! in a new interview published on Friday, May 16, Nadia opened up about her experience of motherhood, collaboration with husband on set, and also the ongoing speculations regarding the actor’s relationship with his The White Lotus costar.

Putting the rumors to rest, the American director stated, “It’s odd to see it, but it’s an indication of how much people were invested in the fictional characters.”

She continued, “I take it as a sign that he’s become quite popular.”

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood’s romance rumors:

Rumors about Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood’s affair ignited earlier this year when The Uninvited actor drew comparisons between his on-and-off-screen bond with the Daddy Issues actress.

In addition to this, the Fatman actor also referred Aimee as “the brightest light in every room” on a separate occasion in 2024.

However, following the end of season 3 of their hit series, The White Lotus, the duo was rumored to have had a falling-out after eagle-eyed fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, reported Page Six.

Later on, it was also highlighted that Walton might have even blocked Aimee on social media as the actress’s comments on his previous posts had disappeared, while his still appeared on hers.

Moreover, the Predators actor also recently heaped praise on a Saturday Night Live sketch that made fun of Aimee’s teeth.

Furthermore, while speaking to the London Times earlier this month, Walton abruptly ended the interview when writer Ed Potton questioned him about his and the actress’s relationship status.

