Royal

King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project

Princess Eugenie has received a major role in a project close to King Charles’ heart

King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project

Princess Eugenie is all set to fulfil a major responsibility in King Charles’ cherished foundation.

On Saturday, May 17, GB News reported that Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has received a new role in the Monarch’s special project, The King’s Foundation.

In her new role, Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.

Eugenie, who currently serves as a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Mayfair, will use her arts expertise to inspire and mentor the group.

It was also shared that throughout the 35th anniversary of the foundation, Princess Eugenie will serve as its ambassador.

Marking the organization’s milestone anniversary, the 35 Under 35 program will highlight the creativity and passion of the young, talented individuals, who are proudly championing heritage crafts and environmental causes.

“The group of 35 young people under the age of 35 will act as ambassadors for the King's beloved heritage crafts and environmental causes, reflecting his belief that everything in nature is interconnected,” stated the outlet.

About The King’s Foundation:

The King’s Foundation was founded in 1990 by His Majesty King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales. Initially formed as the Institute of Architecture, the foundation was later transformed into a charity that aims on building sustainable communities through placemaking projects and transforming lives through practical education.

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance

French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know

Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes

Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Prince Harry speaks out on being named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Zara Tindall hints at ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debut with mysterious photo
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth
Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George
Prince William channels Princess Diana’s legacy in poignant wish for Prince George
Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip
Princess Eugenie shares exclusive glimpse of ‘British Art’ from her US trip
Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'