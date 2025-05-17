King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project

Princess Eugenie is all set to fulfil a major responsibility in King Charles’ cherished foundation.
On Saturday, May 17, GB News reported that Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has received a new role in the Monarch’s special project, The King’s Foundation.
In her new role, Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.
Eugenie, who currently serves as a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Mayfair, will use her arts expertise to inspire and mentor the group.
It was also shared that throughout the 35th anniversary of the foundation, Princess Eugenie will serve as its ambassador.
Marking the organization’s milestone anniversary, the 35 Under 35 program will highlight the creativity and passion of the young, talented individuals, who are proudly championing heritage crafts and environmental causes.
“The group of 35 young people under the age of 35 will act as ambassadors for the King's beloved heritage crafts and environmental causes, reflecting his belief that everything in nature is interconnected,” stated the outlet.
About The King’s Foundation:
The King’s Foundation was founded in 1990 by His Majesty King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales. Initially formed as the Institute of Architecture, the foundation was later transformed into a charity that aims on building sustainable communities through placemaking projects and transforming lives through practical education.