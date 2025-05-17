Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know

Google has officially announced the introduction a new prompt bar for the Gemini app on Android and iOS.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Saturday, May 17, 2025, that Gemini is going from a pill-shaped text field to a rounded rectangle.
Underneath the “Ask Gemini” field, you get a row of actions, starting with the “plus” menu that is now much shorter.
To note, next up are pill-shaped buttons for “Research” and “Canvas.”
Tap the three-dot icon in a circle to see those items in list form with brief descriptions, along with “Video” (Veo 2 generation). Chips will stay highlighted upon tap.
1. Deep Research: Get in-depth reports
2. Canvas: Create docs and code
3. Video: Generate with Veo
If you open the model picker, Google has removed Deep Research and Veo 2 (for Advanced subscribers).
The menu is now down to four models:
1. 2.0 Flash: Fast all-around help
2. 2.5 Flash (preview): Our next reasoning model is built for speed
3. 2.5 Pro (preview): Reasoning, math & code
4. Personalisation (preview): Based on your Search History
According to 9to5Google, a beta version of the Google app triggers this redesign and it is yet to be confirmed when it will appear on the stable version of the app.
The voice input microphone and Gemini Live button round out this prompt bar redesign.
Overall, it is not as minimalist as before, but allows Google to introduce more features and matches the web UI.
Moreover, it is releasing for iPhone and iPad. Google is using this redesign to switch to standard iOS menus.