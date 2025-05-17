Lamine Yamal earns praise from Barcelona legend Alba: 'Standout player'

Lamine Yamal earned praise from the Jordi Alba as he congratulate Barcelona of a ‘great season.’
According to One Football, former Barcelona legend Alba on Friday, May, 16, 2025, while making a major career decision talked about his previous team and aapplauded the young sensation Yamal skills.
Two years after leaving the club former defender expressed his happiness to see his former team continue to win titles.
He said, “I want to congratulate Barça. I think they have had a great season, with a coach I don’t know personally, but from what people say about him and what we see, he manages the players wonderfully and the team is very well organised.”
“It’s a young team and I’m very happy for them, because I know a lot of people there, not only the players, but also the coaching staff and the club’s personnel,” he added.
Alba has renewed his contract with Inter Miami until 2027, committing to the club until the age of 38.