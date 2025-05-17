Entertainment

Angelina Jolie highlights humanitarian causes in powerful Cannes speech

The 'Maria' star brought tragic women stories to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Angelina Jolie highlights humanitarian causes in powerful Cannes speech
Angelina Jolie highlights humanitarian causes in powerful Cannes speech  

Angelina Jolie won hearts by delivering a powerful speech at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Maria starlet, who served this year’s Chopard Godmother during the highly anticipated film gala, attended the A-list Trophée Chopard dinner at Carlton Beach on Friday, May 16th.

During the star-studded event, Jolie spoke about her admiration for global cinema while drawing attention to the tragic stories of women who lost their lives in challenging times.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress said that she absolutely loves international cinema that connects other lands with each other through powerful stories.

"I think of films like My Father Shadow, which is premiering here at Cannes. Anything possible to make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome," the mom-of-six noted.

She expressed concerns by highlighting the tragic stories of women across the globe, saying, "And none of us are naive. We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories."

"And many have lost their lives, like Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Gardood killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina killed in Ukraine, and so many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now," Jolie added.

Angeline Jolie serves as philanthropist: 

For those unaware, Angelina Jolie has dedicated nearly 20 years of her life to philanthropic work, encouraging her to bring the humanitarian issues to the Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, the Salt actress last appeared in a biopic film, Maria, which was released in 2024. 

Angelina Jolie highlights humanitarian causes in powerful Cannes speech

Angelina Jolie highlights humanitarian causes in powerful Cannes speech

Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die

Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration

Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold

King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold

Victoria Beckham mimics Ross’s iconic ‘Friends’ spoon massage for husband David
Victoria Beckham mimics Ross’s iconic ‘Friends’ spoon massage for husband David
French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 just hours before scheduled performance
French rapper Werenoi dies at 31 just hours before scheduled performance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate shares unseen intimate snap with late singer
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone choke back tears as 'Eddington' stuns Cannes
Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors
Walton Goggins’ wife gives unexpected reaction on Aimee Lou Wood affair rumors
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours
Tom Cruise reacts to Ana de Armas’ film 'Ballerina' amid romance rumours
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut garners 4-minute ovation at Cannes
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Foo Fighters, drummer Josh Freese part ways after two years
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kim Kardashian daughter North's new bold appearance sparks frenzy
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Kanye West appoints Bianca Censori as his power of attorney in shocking move
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus
Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus