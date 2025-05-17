Angelina Jolie highlights humanitarian causes in powerful Cannes speech  

Angelina Jolie won hearts by delivering a powerful speech at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.
The Maria starlet, who served this year’s Chopard Godmother during the highly anticipated film gala, attended the A-list Trophée Chopard dinner at Carlton Beach on Friday, May 16th.
During the star-studded event, Jolie spoke about her admiration for global cinema while drawing attention to the tragic stories of women who lost their lives in challenging times.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress said that she absolutely loves international cinema that connects other lands with each other through powerful stories.
"I think of films like My Father Shadow, which is premiering here at Cannes. Anything possible to make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome," the mom-of-six noted.
She expressed concerns by highlighting the tragic stories of women across the globe, saying, "And none of us are naive. We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories."
"And many have lost their lives, like Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Gardood killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina killed in Ukraine, and so many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now," Jolie added.
Angeline Jolie serves as philanthropist:
For those unaware, Angelina Jolie has dedicated nearly 20 years of her life to philanthropic work, encouraging her to bring the humanitarian issues to the Cannes Film Festival.
On the work front, the Salt actress last appeared in a biopic film, Maria, which was released in 2024.