Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Cassie Ventura’s private texts made public amid legal battle

‘Diddy’ and Cassie Ventura's text message were made public after being scrutinized during a recent court case

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Explicit text messages between Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura were made public after being scrutinized during a recent court case.

As per Page Six, the text messages have been publicly released after many of them were read aloud during the Bad Boy Records founder’s sex-trafficking trial earlier in the week.

The 162 pages of legal documents include many benign messages, but some delve into much darker territory.

In one of the text messages obtained by the outlet Combs’ legal team, Ventura, 38, admitted there were “a lot of d–ks, a lot of partying” at an unidentified gathering.

In another particular text, the disgraced music mogul typed that he was going to “eat that p—y.”

According to the text conversation, Ventura could be seen accusing Combs of treating her like a “sidepiece.”

But in messages Combs told Venture to reach out after she got “[herself] together.”

To note, many text messages were revealed during proceedings over the last several days.

It came public when lawyers for Combs tried refuting allegations of abuse and showed Ventura as a consenting participant in his alleged “freak-offs.”

Another message which was sent in 2017, depicted Ventura telling Combs she was “too excited” about one of their upcoming “freak-offs.”

During the trial, Ventura was asked by Combs’ attorney Anna Estevao to read some of the texts she sent the rapper during their relationship, which took place from 2007 to 2018.

“I can’t wait to stare at some big black d–k,” a text Ventura wrote to Combs on Aug. 7, 2009, read.

Sean “Diddy” Combs trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of trafficking women for sex during the “freak-offs” and other serious crimes.

He has entered a not guilty plea and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

