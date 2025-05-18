Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence laughs off dress incident with Robert Pattinson on Cannes carpet

'No Hard Feelings' starlet and 'Twilight' star shared a light-hearted moment on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival

  • May 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence faced a red carpet slip-up at the Cannes Film Festival when Robert Pattinson accidentally stepped on her dress.

The No Hard Feelings starlet and the Twilight star shared a light-hearted moment on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night after a wardrobe mishap.

While making an appearance at Cannes, Pattinson looked dapper in a sharp black tux and slick bow tie as he hit the red carpet arm-in-arm with J-Law, 33, who wowed in a dramatic floor-sweeping ball gown.

Their stylish entrance faced a minor mishap when Pattisnon accidentally stood on Jennifer’s gown, momentarily holding her back.

After Jennifer gasped and turned, the pair shared a laugh, quickly recovering and walking the red carpet together, all smiles.

The Red Sparrow starlet looked gorgeous in the elegant strapless white dress, complete with a layered skirt and a gathered bodice that fanned out gracefully across her chest.

To elevate her look she opted for minimal accessories, pairing the look with classic black heels and sparkling diamond earrings.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson film:

Notably, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson attended the Cannes fest to promote their film Die My Love, which is based on the story of a young mother living in a rural area as she undergoes a battle with psychosis.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, who attended the red carpet event, Die My Love blends elements of horror and comedy.

The film also represents Jennifer and Robert’s debut project together.

